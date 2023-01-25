Katie, of Faulkner Gardens in Littlehampton, had her hair cut last Saturday, with proud mum Ellie Brady watching on. She said: “Katie is seven in a few weeks, and when I asked her what she wanted for her birthday, she said all she wants is to raise this money to help someone ‘who hasn’t got hair to have a pretty wig so they feel happy again’.“I’m so proud of her.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ She is the kindest child you will ever meet, her twin brother has special educational needs and she acts like his mini carer, she’s always putting others first.”