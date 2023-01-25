Edit Account-Sign Out
Littlehampton schoolgirl, 6, fulfils birthday wish to get all her hair cut off for Little Princess Trust

​A six-year-old girls had 13 inches of her hair cut off after deciding she wanted to help a charity.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
21 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:05pm

Katie McManus will donate her locks to the Little Princess Trust, who she set out to raise £500 for to pay for cost of making a wig.

Katie, of Faulkner Gardens in Littlehampton, had her hair cut last Saturday, with proud mum Ellie Brady watching on. She said: “Katie is seven in a few weeks, and when I asked her what she wanted for her birthday, she said all she wants is to raise this money to help someone ‘who hasn’t got hair to have a pretty wig so they feel happy again’.“I’m so proud of her.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ She is the kindest child you will ever meet, her twin brother has special educational needs and she acts like his mini carer, she’s always putting others first.”

Katie McManus, six, had her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust
Katie has already raised more than she set out to for the charity – £563 with an additional £85 in gift aid – but she has no plans to stop fundraising.

She is doing a bake sale at her school, Georgian Gardens, and wants to set up other events to increase the total further.

To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/543230716/posts/pfbid02uZuUbpYP98hmWtUBzT9pFmABCzWPrXwB7yDHs5uJEMjyMxsdxjd3UTW7zh3j4KUal/?d=n​​​​​​​

Little Princess Trust