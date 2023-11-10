BREAKING

Littlehampton Sea Cadets National First Aid Champions

Littlehampton Sea Cadets First Aid Team travelled to Bury to compete in the National Sea Cadet First Aid Competition on the 4th November 2023.
By Dawn OsborneContributor
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:05 GMT
Littlehampton Sea Cadets National Winning First Aid TeamLittlehampton Sea Cadets National Winning First Aid Team
This is the first time in more than 20 years cadets from the unit have qualified for a national competition.

They came away with gold medals and the winners trophy. They then went on to represent the Sea Cadets in the National Tri Services Competition on the 5th Nov, coming a creditable 4th out of eight teams.

The team consisted of Leading Cadet Alice, Able Cadet Ryan, Ordinary Cadet Dawson, Ordinary Cadet Joesph, and Cadet 1st Barry. The team was trained by Civilian Instructor Amber Gordon who was extremly proud of them.

Commanding Officer LT (SCC) Brian Osborne RNR said he was very proud of them, and they had worked very hard over the last few months to achieve this standard.

