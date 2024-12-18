The retirement of the long-standing manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility has been announced and tributes have been paid after more than 20 years' service with the charity.

June Caffyn has been a much-loved and respected manager, helping and supporting the local community – and her journey with the charity is not over yet.

She is due to retire at the end of 2024 and Lucy Batchelor will replace her as manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility from January 2025.

Lucy said June's kind-hearted nature and smile had greeted the many people who come through the charity's doors, most of which have become regulars and friends of the charity.

Littlehampton Shopmobility, left to right, treasurer Richard Wilkins, new manager Lucy Batchelor, retiring manager and new vice-president June Caffyn and president Alan Gammon

Alan Gammon, president of Littlehampton Shopmobility, echoed the recognition of June's work.

He said: "June started at Littlehampton Shopmobility in 1998. Charlotte, Jack and June worked very well together. Their wages were covered by the Single Regeneration Budget (SRB) funding. June was responsible for the office work and Charlotte and Jack worked on the shop.

"Jack is now retired and Charlotte passed away earlier this year.

"After a number of years, June left in 2005 to work at the Learning Shop in the High Street but missed her old job at Shopmobility.

"She answered an ad in the Gazette, asking for a manager at Shopmobility. She grasped the nettle and applied and was soon appointed.

"June didn't look back and here we are, but through the years, Shopmobility received an award and became one of the top three Shopmobility's in the UK for four consecutive years, 2015 to 2019.

"This became our ultimate achievement for the charity. We introduced some new much-needed services and slowly made Shopmobility what it is today. The fundraising events that we hold were always successful and June was at the heart of all these things.

"As you know, this Christmas, June is finally retiring and will be leaving fond memories behind with her work colleagues, customers and friends, we will miss you.

"Before June leaves to hang up her socks, there's just one final task, the trustees have appointed June to be honorary vice-president of the charity. Congratulations!"

Trustees, staff, volunteers, customers and friends of the charity have all wished June all the best in her retirement and thank her for her time and dedication.

Lucy added: "I have some very big shoes to fill but I am excited to start 2025 working for an amazing local charity that is such a vital part of the community. I am grateful and feel privileged that June has entrusted me with continuing to move the charity forward, I wish June all the best."