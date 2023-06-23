Littlehampton Shopmobility has celebrated its 25th anniversary of being a charity​.

The milestone was celebrated with an open day last Monday, with lots of people visiting between 11am and 3pm.

Party Things to Go started the day with a balloon arrangement highlighting the 25 years, and special guests included Arun District Council chair Alison Cooper and deputy mayor of Littlehampton Sean Lee.

Officers from the councils and Diane Thomas from supplier Clearwell Mobility were also in attendance.

Arun District Council chair Alison Cooper with Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility

The day ended with a raffle which raised £140.

Manager June Caffyn said: “It was a magnificent day. Our thanks to everyone that went the extra mile to help make our day enjoyable, including all those who kindly baked homemade cakes and donated lovely raffle prizes.”