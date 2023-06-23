NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Littlehampton Shopmobility marks 25 years as a charity

Littlehampton Shopmobility has celebrated its 25th anniversary of being a charity​.
By Sam Woodman
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

The milestone was celebrated with an open day last Monday, with lots of people visiting between 11am and 3pm.

Party Things to Go started the day with a balloon arrangement highlighting the 25 years, and special guests included Arun District Council chair Alison Cooper and deputy mayor of Littlehampton Sean Lee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from the councils and Diane Thomas from supplier Clearwell Mobility were also in attendance.

Most Popular
Arun District Council chair Alison Cooper with Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon. Picture: Littlehampton ShopmobilityArun District Council chair Alison Cooper with Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility
Arun District Council chair Alison Cooper with Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility

The day ended with a raffle which raised £140.

Manager June Caffyn said: “It was a magnificent day. Our thanks to everyone that went the extra mile to help make our day enjoyable, including all those who kindly baked homemade cakes and donated lovely raffle prizes.”

For more information on the charity, visit facebook.com/shopmobilitylittlehampton or call 01903 733004.