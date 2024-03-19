Littlehampton to get free laser light show on the seafront this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30.

The event will consist of a 10-minute light show, shown three times between 7pm and 9pm on both evenings and will feature visual and audio effects predominantly projecting westwards across the green, and based around a theme of the elements.

Councillor Carol Birch, chair of housing and wellbeing at Arun District Council, said: “We are very pleased to be able to say that this is an event ‘first’ for the town and district, and we hope that you will join us to enjoy the free light show. We hope to bring you something spectacular!”

The show will be on East Green. Picture: Elaine Hammond

