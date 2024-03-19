Littlehampton to get free laser light show on the seafront this Easter
It will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30.
The event will consist of a 10-minute light show, shown three times between 7pm and 9pm on both evenings and will feature visual and audio effects predominantly projecting westwards across the green, and based around a theme of the elements.
Councillor Carol Birch, chair of housing and wellbeing at Arun District Council, said: “We are very pleased to be able to say that this is an event ‘first’ for the town and district, and we hope that you will join us to enjoy the free light show. We hope to bring you something spectacular!”
The events team at Arun District Council added: “We really enjoyed creating this event, right down to writing the storyboard of the how the show will be projected to creating a written script to be narrated. So, we hope that people love the show as much as we loved putting it together!”