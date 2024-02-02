Littlehampton Town Council opens applications for Armed Forces Day charity fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following last year's success, the event will return to the Seafront Greens on Saturday, June 29, for a fun, action-packed day for all the family.

The council said it was pleased to confirm its plans for the annual Littlehampton Armed Forces Day event were well underway.

One highlight is the involvement of uniformed groups, military vehicle owners and military charity fundraisers. Applications are now open to those who wish to have a stall at the charity fair or display their vehicle or memorabilia.

The Sea Cadet stall at Littlehampton Armed Forces Day

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the town council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/afd-booking or ring 01903 732063 for more information. The deadline for applications is Sunday, March 10.

Supported by Harbour Park, the event will begin with a seafront parade and a Drumhead Service on the green. The rest of the day will be filled with action-packed arena displays, band performances, charity fair, military vehicles and memorabilia.

Sean Lee, chair of the community resources committee, said: “Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for men and women who serve or have served, and their families, while also giving local residents and tourists a great day out.