Littlehampton traveller camp: Video shows caravans leaving park as council plans to ‘install temporary concrete barriers’

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 15:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A group of travellers have left a park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council – with plans now in place to ‘install temporary concrete barriers’.

Caravans and motorhomes arrived at Rosemead Park on Sunday night (April 6).

Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, said on Monday: “There are currently 18 caravans/motorhomes parked at Rosemead Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are co-ordinating with the county council as well as Sussex Police on this matter.

A group of travellers have left Rosemead Park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council. Photo: Eddie MitchellA group of travellers have left Rosemead Park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A group of travellers have left Rosemead Park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“A notice will be served requiring them to vacate the land, and if they fail to comply, court proceedings will be initiated.

“We will continue to monitor the site in collaboration with Sussex Police.”

The town council posted an update on social media on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This read: “Following enforcement action, the unauthorised encampment at Rosemead Park has now departed.

“Sussex Police issued a notice requiring the occupants to leave the site by 10am today using their statutory powers in response to reported concerns.

“Town council representatives have since inspected the park and confirmed that the area has been vacated. The site has been checked and is now clean and open for public use.

“We are currently collaborating with Boklok to install temporary concrete barriers within the next few days as an immediate security measure. Work on more permanent preventative solutions will follow in due course.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arun District Council also issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

This read: “We have been informed of the presence of a number of caravans/motorhomes at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

West Sussex County Council travellers team are also aware and they have provided advice and support to Littlehampton Town Council who own the land and are responsible for taking the appropriate action.”

Video footage, taken on Wednesday morning, showed the travellers leaving the park.

UPDATE: Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

Related topics:Littlehampton Town CouncilSussex PoliceWest Sussex County CouncilArun District CouncilWork
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice