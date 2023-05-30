Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club presentations include its first Beach Lifeguard Qualification

​​Presentations at Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club have included the first member to achieve a Beach Lifeguard Qualification and a RLSS Friends of the Society Certificate for the outgoing mayor.

The Royal Life Saving Society’s UK president, Debbie Hunt, was welcomed at the presentation evening, along Sussex branch president John Stainer and Littlehampton councillor Jill Long, who gave the club a great deal of support during her year as mayor.

David Slade, club chairman, said: "Jude Morris was presented with his Beach Lifeguard Qualification, having completed the training over the Easter weekend. He’s the first club member to achieve this since it’s formation in 2019 and will be on duty on the beach this summer.

"Riley Cooke and Belinda Barrington had Bronze Medallion Awards presented, while Tassia Wormald and Jack Bristow earned their Life Support 3 Certificates.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club chairman David Slade with RLSS UK president Debbie Hunt, outgoing Littlehampton mayor Jill Long and the new club mascot, Norman the Newfie

"Olivia Kidd and Jack Bristow had their Sussex Branch Mixed Pairs winners trophy re-presented as this was initially handed over on a very crowded and noisy balcony in Newhaven Pool earlier this year.

"Highlight of the evening was the presentation of a RLSS Friends of the Society Certificate by the UK president to a very surprised Jill Long. This recognised all the support she had given to the club on a number of occasions throughout her year of office.

"Her name had been submitted to, and agreed by, the RLSS Honours Committee last month and, as this was the last official engagement before she handed over to the new mayor, it was an appropriate way for the club and the dociety, to say ‘thank you’."

Debbie and Jill joined club members, including four new joiners, and the new club mascot Norman the Newfie, in an hour-long wet session prior to the presentations.