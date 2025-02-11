Littlehampton youth drop-in centre hits the 100 sessions milestone

Littlehampton youth drop-in centre AYP Connect is celebrating after hitting the 100 sessions milestone – with young people at the heart of its success.

Matt Pollard, youth service manager, is delighted with the success since the centre opened in High Street in June 2024.

Run by Arun Youth Projects at Arun Church, in partnership with Littlehampton Town Council, Rustington Parish Council, Angmering Parish Council, Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council, the centre is a drop-in space for young people in Arun East.

Since opening its doors, AYP Connect has become a much-loved space for young people looking for a fun, welcoming and supportive environment.

Funded by The Million Hours Fund, a £22million initiative from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the National Lottery Community Fund, the project has provided a vital place for young people to socialise, learn new skills, and build confidence.

Now, having reached a milestone of 100 open drop-in sessions, young people have shared their experiences of what the space means to them and how it has made a difference in their lives.

For many, AYP Connect has provided a much-needed break from home life and a place to meet new people, try new activities and feel part of a community.

It was a friend who told 14-year-old Harvey about the sessions and, although nervous at first, he quickly found it to be a fun and welcoming place.

Keira, 12, had a similar experience, saying she felt 'nervous on my first visit but I’ve loved being here ever since'.

For Harry, 14, AYP Connect was recommended by his mum after she saw it on Facebook. Having attended other sessions before, he knew the staff team and quickly found the drop-ins to be 'welcoming and fun, with a bit of everything to do'.

Beyond providing a space to meet friends, AYP Connect has helped young people learn new skills and grow in confidence.

Harvey has 'become more confident talking to others and not being shy'. Keira stepped out of her comfort zone and has even learned how to make coffee using a real barista-style machine. Harry, too, picked up new skills, learning how to 'use a coffee machine and play mind games like The Puzzles that keep my brain active'.

For many, AYP Connect is more than just an activity centre – it’s a 'home away from home' where young people can take a break from everyday stresses.

Harry explained: "It gives me something to do. Otherwise, I’d just be on social media at home."

The sessions are filled with memorable moments, from playing games to enjoying music. Harvey’s favourite experience was learning how to make coffee and playing on the Nintendo Switch with friends.

Keira loved the day when the Switch was donated by Littlehampton Lions and Harry recalls helping to decorate the space, listening to music and discovering new Xbox games.

When asked what they would say to other young people thinking about coming along, all three were positive.

Harvey said: "It’s really fun, and I recommend it!”

Keira said: "You get to chat, hang out with friends, and do fun stuff.”

Harry said: "It’s fun and worth coming. You can have a laugh, drink coffee, and listen to music instead of being out on the streets.”

As for what’s next, the young people would love to see AYP Connect have somewhere with more space for fun and activities. Harvey would love a bigger room to socialise as he enjoys meeting new people, while Keira and Harry suggested even more activities and a refresh of the whole basement area.

Matt said it was a community effort and the success of AYP Connect would not be possible without support from local people.

He shared his appreciation for the incredible response from local people and organisations: “We have had such a great response from everyone in the community about AYP Connect. Young people are bringing their friends, we get donations of biscuits and snacks from members at Arun Church, and we’ve had support from Littlehampton Lions, Morrisons and Arun District Council.”

As the space has grown, young people have been at the centre of shaping it.

Matt explained: "The space has adapted since we opened, with feedback from young people. They’ve helped us choose and build new furniture and even cover the bench seating.

"It’s great to see them learn new skills whilst having fun. The staff team have been incredible, showing huge commitment and passion to supporting young people in Littlehampton.”

With 100 successful sessions and counting, AYP Connect continues to be a vital hub for young people in Littlehampton, offering friendship, fun, and new opportunities. For more information about AYP Connect, visit www.arunchurch.com/ayp or follow it on socials @ArunYouthProjects