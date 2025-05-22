Littlehampton's Coastguard Beach and Bognor's East Beach retain seaside awards

Two beaches in Arun District have kept their Seaside Awards.

Awarded by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the prize recognises excellent standards of cleanliness, safety and environmental management at both Coastguard’s Beach in Littlehampton and East Beach in Bognor Regis.

Unlike the Blue Flag award, the Seaside Award is not given for the quality of the water, which is the responsibility of Southern Water, and not the District Council.

Praising the dedication of everyone involved in maintaining the beaches, Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said: "This is a fantastic achievement for our community and a testament to the hard work of our teams and local volunteers who work together to keep our beaches clean and welcoming. It demonstrates our ongoing dedication to protecting our coastal environment while offering attractive safe spaces for everyone to enjoy. We will continue to work with Southern Water to tackle issues with bathing water quality and pollution.”

Keep Britain Tidy's Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE added: "In England we are lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the world. It's wonderful to see the flags flying proudly over two beaches in Arun, demonstrating their quality to residents and visitors alike.

“The awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach and site managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who should take pride today in their tireless efforts to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular blue spaces.

“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”