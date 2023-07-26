‘Live a simple healthy life’ – Waterlooville care home resident reveals secret to long life on 102nd birthday

A resident at a care home in Waterlooville celebrated her 102nd birthday by sharing the secret to a long and happy life.

A very special birthday celebration took place at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, when resident Margaret Leigh-Morgan celebrated her 102nd birthday in style, revealing her secret to longevity is to ‘live a simple healthy life.’

To mark the big day, the team decorated the home’s bistro area with balloons and banners, and the home’s talented chef baked a special birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

Margaret was born on 11th July 1921, in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, just after the First World War.

Margaret on her birthday

She worked in a factory in Longbridge, near Birmingham, during the Second World War and continued after the war, where she was responsible for processing wages.

Margaret enjoys knitting, and during WW2she knitted gloves and socks for the soldiers to help keep them warm.

She continued her hobby after the war and also enjoyed cycling as well as walking.

She continues to enjoy cycling and has an exercise bike in her room in Pear Tree Court which she uses when the weather is bad.

When asked what the secret to a long life was, Margaret said: “The secret to living a longer life is to live a healthy and simple life. I always liking eating healthy foods, walking a lot and cycling.”

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “Margaret is a beloved resident at Pear Tree Court, and it was wonderful to help her celebrate this impressive milestone.