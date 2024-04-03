Living in Chichester may take you the longest to save for a house deposit, new study says
The study, compiled by MakemyBlinds.co.uk, reveals that Chichester has the fifth highest wait time for house buyers in the UK, below areas like Kensington and Camden, but well above areas like Hackney, The Cotswolds, and Westminster.
The study cross-references the average house price with each area with the average recommended monthly salary saving of 20 per cent. Using this method, researchers discovered it would take the average house buyer in Chichester 98.9 months to save up enough money for a down payment on a house.
On the other end of the scale was Burnley, where it was discovered that first time buyers could save up for a house within 2.1 years, much quicker than the UK average of 6.5 years. This is most likely due to the fact that house prices in Burnley – at £1,250 per square metre – are cheaper than anywhere else in the UK.