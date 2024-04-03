Living in Chichester may take you the longest to save for a house deposit, new study says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The study, compiled by MakemyBlinds.co.uk, reveals that Chichester has the fifth highest wait time for house buyers in the UK, below areas like Kensington and Camden, but well above areas like Hackney, The Cotswolds, and Westminster.

The study cross-references the average house price with each area with the average recommended monthly salary saving of 20 per cent. Using this method, researchers discovered it would take the average house buyer in Chichester 98.9 months to save up enough money for a down payment on a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad