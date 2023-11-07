Local cadets and veterans joined by Eastbourne MP for poppy appeal
About 20 people including councillors Nick Ansell, Colin Besley, Penny Di Cara, Nigel Goodyear, Jane Lamb, Kshama Shore, David Small and Robert Smart sold poppies in the town centre on Saturday (November 4).
Located in Terminus Road and the Beacon, the group raised hundreds of pounds for the annual Royal British Legion appeal.
Mrs Ansell spent time speaking with the chairman of the legion in Eastbourne, Allan Leith, and met Eddie Braillard, Barry and Petra Coarse, who work to support veterans with PTSD locally and who Caroline recently invited to Downing Street for a reception.
Mrs Ansell said: “The customary generosity of Eastbourne was on show again as so many gave for this cause that is so close to the hearts of everyone in our town and around the country.
“To support and to remember all those who have served and protected our country in many conflicts is important.
"We were pleased to be out raising those funds and speaking to people who have stories to tell about their time in our armed forces or the experiences of loved ones who served or are serving.
“Thank you to everyone who came and to all those who gave their money. It was successful and we will be out again next year.”
The MP and councillors have raised many thousands for the Poppy Appeal during their annual fundraising over nearly a decade.