Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell joined local cadets, veterans and borough councillors to raise funds for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

About 20 people including councillors Nick Ansell, Colin Besley, Penny Di Cara, Nigel Goodyear, Jane Lamb, Kshama Shore, David Small and Robert Smart sold poppies in the town centre on Saturday (November 4).

Located in Terminus Road and the Beacon, the group raised hundreds of pounds for the annual Royal British Legion appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Ansell spent time speaking with the chairman of the legion in Eastbourne, Allan Leith, and met Eddie Braillard, Barry and Petra Coarse, who work to support veterans with PTSD locally and who Caroline recently invited to Downing Street for a reception.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell joined local cadets, veterans and borough councillors to raise funds for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Mrs Ansell said: “The customary generosity of Eastbourne was on show again as so many gave for this cause that is so close to the hearts of everyone in our town and around the country.

“To support and to remember all those who have served and protected our country in many conflicts is important.

"We were pleased to be out raising those funds and speaking to people who have stories to tell about their time in our armed forces or the experiences of loved ones who served or are serving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who came and to all those who gave their money. It was successful and we will be out again next year.”