Local Care Home Celebrates Mothers Day by Imparting Wisdom

Staff at Wykeham House arranged a wonderful day of celebrations including delicious cakes, a pamper afternoon and a chance for our older mothers to share advice to new mums.

Residents started the day with a selection of home baked cakes in the cafe area, which was decorated with beautiful fresh flowers to celebrate the day, followed by relaxing hand massages and manicures and residents shared advice on how to be a great mum.

One of the team's favourite was from Anne, resident at Wykeham House, who said: “Let them have fun and if they want cake, let them have it!”

Mary gave her advice.

Other advice given by residents included “Love them always.” and “Be warm and gentle.”

Marilyn a resident at Wykeham House said: “We had such a special day, it was lovely to see my children and grandchildren in the afternoon and we had a busy morning writing our advice for news mums.”