Local Care Home Celebrates Mothers Day by Imparting Wisdom
Staff at Wykeham House arranged a wonderful day of celebrations including delicious cakes, a pamper afternoon and a chance for our older mothers to share advice to new mums.
Residents started the day with a selection of home baked cakes in the cafe area, which was decorated with beautiful fresh flowers to celebrate the day, followed by relaxing hand massages and manicures and residents shared advice on how to be a great mum.
One of the team's favourite was from Anne, resident at Wykeham House, who said: “Let them have fun and if they want cake, let them have it!”
Other advice given by residents included “Love them always.” and “Be warm and gentle.”
Marilyn a resident at Wykeham House said: “We had such a special day, it was lovely to see my children and grandchildren in the afternoon and we had a busy morning writing our advice for news mums.”
Shannon, part of the life enrichment team at Wykeham House said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see so many family members who were able to visit in person and to arrange video calls with those who live further away. Our really residents enjoyed the pamper afternoon and a chance to dish out some advice to the younger generation.”