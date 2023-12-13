Local charities and good causes receive donations from Beachy Head Marathon

A range of local organisations, charities and good causes have each benefitted from a donation from Eastbourne Borough Council as a thank you for their involvement in the Beachy Head Marathon.

Hundreds of runners of all abilities took part in the Beachy Head Marathon, Beachy Head Ultramarathon, Beachy Head 10K and Beachy Head Half Marathon in October this year.

Following this year’s events, more than £4,000 has been distributed to eight volunteer organisations that all played a valuable role in helping to stage some of the biggest off-road marathons and challenges in the UK.

Those organisations were Birling Gap Coastguards, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, Beachy Head Ramblers, Hailsham Rotary Club, Seaford Striders, East Sussex Foster Care Association, Victoria Baptist Church and Chestnut Tree House.

They provided assistance with marshalling checkpoints and safety provision for more than 3,000 runners, joggers and walkers who took part.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “It is always wonderful to be able to give donations to each of these fantastic organisations which provide volunteers who give up their precious time to make the Beachy Head Marathon and the other challenges such a success.

“Many of those volunteers start early on race day, marshalling all areas of the 26.2-mile marathon, Ultramarathon, 10K route and Half Marathon. They are always there, whatever the weather, offering assistance and encouragement to all the runners and walkers.”

Since 2002, more than £100,000 has been donated by Eastbourne Borough Council to various voluntary groups and worthy causes supporting the Beachy Head Marathon, plus it is also estimated that charities receive more than £100,000 per year through runners’ sponsorship alone.

The Beachy Head Marathon events are also supported by Bede’s School and race sponsors Group 1 Hailsham BMW, Tempo Running Shop, Euro Self Drive and the Lansdowne Hotel.

Runners are already registering for next year’s marathon challenges and can take advantage of the Early Bird entry rates until 31 December.

The Beachy Head Marathon, Beachy Head Ultramarathon and Beachy Head 10K all take place on Saturday 26 October 2024 with the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday 27 October 2024.