Local community comes together for successful coffee morning fundraiser, raising over £1,400 for PUK

Henfield residents, including Mum and Dad Roddy and Celia Marsh, and their daughter Jess Carver, successfully hosted a fundraising and awareness event in support of Parkinson’s UK.

The event, held at Henfield Village Hall on 6 April saw an overwhelming turnout from the community, demonstrating unwavering support for those affected by Parkinson’s, and raised over £1,400.

What started as a small gathering at the Marsh family home quickly escalated into a larger coffee morning as the community rallied behind the cause. With the event gaining momentum, the decision was made to move to a larger venue to accommodate the growing number of attendees. The initiative was born out of the Henfield Parkinson’s Support Group’s monthly meeting, where members discussed ways to mark World Parkinson’s Day and raise awareness about the condition.

Parkinson’s has deeply impacted Jess Carver’s dad, Roddy Marsh, who, at 84, has experienced significant challenges with mobility and daily tasks due to the condition. The loss of independence has been a poignant aspect of his journey with Parkinson’s, affecting not only his ability to engage in activities he once enjoyed, such as playing golf, but also his day-to-day routine and mobility.

Jess Carver said:

“We have done this to help raise awareness of Parkinson's and to help raise money to assist others in navigating their journey with Parkinson's. I feel really grateful for everyone who offered their time and support; the event ended up being so much bigger than we expected.”

Roddy’s wife, Celia Marsh, said:

“Parkinson's can be very isolating as it affects individuals differently. By coming together as a community, we hope to make a difference in the lives of those living with Parkinson’s and contribute to finding a cure for current and future generations.”

Roddy Marsh said:

“Thanks to everyone who supported the coffee morning, and special thanks to Celia and Jessica, and their team of helpers, and also the fantastic supporters on the day. I am very pleased with how much we raised. The more money raised, the better position we are in to help find a cure for now and future generations.”

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK and how to fundraise for the charity, visit parkinsons.org.uk