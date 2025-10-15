Local Freemasons Support Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Roof Appeal

The cheque was presented during the Centre’s Autumn Fair, with Paul Lown, Lodge Secretary, and Andy Marshall, the Lodge’s new Master to be, handing the donation to Paul White, Centre Manager.

Councillor Abul Azad, Vice Chair of East Sussex County Council and a close supporter of the Centre, also attended the event and warmly endorsed the Freemasons’ gesture, praising the Lodge’s continued commitment to community causes.

Centre Manager Paul White expressed his gratitude, saying: “We’re incredibly thankful to the Royal Sovereign Light Lodge for their kind and timely support. Every contribution helps us move closer to repairing the Centre’s roof, ensuring our facilities remain safe and welcoming for local young people and community groups.

“The Centre would also like to extend sincere thanks to Cllr Abul Azad for attending the event and for his ongoing support of the Centre’s work within the community.

“The donation is part of the Freemasons’ wider commitment to supporting local organisations and fostering community spirit across the region.”

Cllr Azad said he was honoured to attend the Autumn Fair, commenting: The event brought residents together for a morning filled with smiles, laughter, and a strong sense of local pride. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making the fair such a success – from the bakers and stallholders to those who organised and supported the raffle.

“I was delighted to be invited to draw the raffle, and before we began, I took a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who made today possible — from the bakers and stallholders to everyone who sold or bought raffle tickets. Your generosity and enthusiasm make such a difference.

“All funds raised will go directly towards supporting the incredible work of the Centre, helping children, young people, and our wider community through vital projects such as Stepping Stones, The Base, and the roofing initiative.

“These initiatives play a crucial role in supporting children, young people, and families across the community.”

1 . Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Autumn Fair Local Freemasons made a generous donation to Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Photo: supplied

2 . Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Autumn Fair Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Autumn Fair Photo: supplied

3 . Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Autumn Fair Bexhill Youth and Community Centre Autumn Fair Photo: supplied