Local lottery gives £7,000 to community groups across Lewes district

The Lewes District Local Lottery has awarded more than £7,000 to ‘a diverse mix’ of local good causes, Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LDC said funds were accrued over the past year from players who supported the lottery’s Community Fund directly instead of a specific cause.

The council said these grants will ‘top up’ the income raised from individual ticket sales for many charities and organisations that are signed up to the local lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism & Leisure, said: “The Lewes District Local Lottery continues to be a fantastic way for residents to support their community while having a chance to win prizes. It’s great to see money raised through the Community Fund making a tangible difference, providing support to excellent local organisations for the benefit of people across Lewes district.”

Lewes District Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism & Leisure. Photo: Edward Reeves Photography

One of the recipients is Pippa’s Group, a forest school nursery for young children with a curriculum that focuses on play and exploration and supports kids’ development in partnership with parents.

Lotus Families, a women-centred charity that prevents violence against women and girls, is another recipient. The council said this group offers ‘trauma-informed’ services, which includes one-to-one and group support, as well as a focus on early intervention and empowerment.

The Seaford Down’s Syndrome and Special Needs Support Group is benefitting from the money too. This charity aims to enrich the lives of children with special needs and their families, providing regular activities like swimming and music classes, and training and guidance for parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDC said the Lewes District Local Lottery has raised more than £102,000 for local causes since it began, adding that 60p of every £1 spent on tickets goes directly back into the community. The council said it has amassed more than £18,000 for local groups this year.

Visit leweslocallottery.co.uk to find out more about playing the lottery or register a good cause.