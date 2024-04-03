Local McDonald's restaurants donate 100 Easter eggs to Ronald McDonald House in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents and children staying at the free ‘home away from home’ accommodation often miss out on celebratory occasions and family gatherings. So, the donation offered a day of light relief for the families.

McDonald’s is a founding and forever partner of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which provides vital support to thousands of families across the UK at each of its 14 locations. The Houses, located next to major hospitals, allow families to be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments, whilst maintaining a degree of normality during very difficult times. As the Charity’s biggest supporter, McDonald’s is passionate about driving awareness and has helped more than 60,000 families through its ongoing fundraising initiatives.

During her pregnancy in 2018, Jennifer and her partner Alistair learned that their baby would be born with a rare condition that would require a lengthy stay in hospital, this was where they would learn about Ronald McDonald House Brighton. Jennifer commented: "Shortly after Thea was born, we were told we were able to stay at Ronald McDonald House Brighton. When I entered the House, I was so overwhelmed. My husband, Ali, had told me I would be impressed, but it was more than I ever could have hoped for. I cried when I saw my room as I felt so relieved because it gave me a space where I could be just minutes from my daughter as well as a space where I could spend time with family. I believe that being close to Thea really impacted her recovery and our relationship. If I hadn’t stayed at the House, I know I wouldn’t have been able to spend so much time with her. I'm so thankful to the staff at the House for everything, they're extraordinary."

You can read more about Thea’s story at the Ronald McDonald House Charities UK website here.

Yas Turen Franchisee of six Brighton and East Sussex restaurants said, “As residents of Brighton, Ronald McDonald House Brighton holds a close place in our hearts and we love to lend our support where we can. It was a heart-warming to see the children’s smiling faces during such difficult times and my team and I had a lovely time speaking to families there. We look forward to supporting the Charity and our Brighton House more in the future.”