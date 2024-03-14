Local Sussex boy collects 92 football shirts for Ugandan children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Upon learning about his mum’s friend Louise's volunteer trip to Uganda, focused on improving a school and orphanage in the Kabale District, Teddy embarked on a mission to collect football shirts for the children. His initiative resulted in the collection of 92 shirts, symbolising his desire to share the joy of sportsmanship with others.

Teddy's simple yet profound act of collecting 92 football shirts for children in Uganda has left an indelible mark on the community. Expressing his motive, Teddy stated, "Kids love football, and I wanted the children in Uganda to experience the joy of playing the sport with their friends, just like I do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recipients reciprocated their gratitude through a touching video, conveying how Teddy's gesture has enriched their lives and provided them with the joy of sportsmanship.

Teddy with the football shirts he collected

Amidst the various projects undertaken during the volunteer trip, Teddy's contribution stood out for its sincerity and impact. It exemplifies the spirit of compassion and solidarity that transcends geographical boundaries, alongside initiatives like school improvements and community outreach efforts.

Reflecting on the significance of Teddy's gesture, Louise, MD of Sussex-based marketing agency Tiger Marketing, emphasized its role in fostering connections and spreading happiness across continents. "Teddy's contribution embodies the essence of volunteerism and reminds us of the profound impact of simple acts of kindness," she remarked.

The volunteer trip not only brought tangible improvements to the Kabale District but also fostered personal connections with individuals like 5-year-old Amos and his grandmother. Motivated by these encounters, Louise and her team took immediate action to provide ongoing support, illustrating the profound impact of direct assistance on vulnerable lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad