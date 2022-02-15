ADW Pet Supplies started selling handmade dog leads, but now supplies multiple dog-friendly items.

Adam White, 36, and his partner Beca, 33, set up their business in June, 2020, from their home in Walberton.

They had been making their own leads to use when dog walking and said it was not long before friends and family were asking for their own.

ADW Pet Supplies specialise in bespoke handmade dog leads from their popular pub lead to an all in one martingale lead and their new sell out biothane field and trial leads

Adam and Beca, who both grew up around animals, specialise in all types of bespoke handmade dog leads.

They also have a large variety of gundog equipment and expanded their business to supply eco-friendly items like bamboo bowls and sustainable dog toys.

They said they expanded to become more sustainable: “Providing healthy, natural treats is so important and the fact that they are sustainably and responsibly sourced is fantastic.

“It means that not only can our dogs enjoy some tasty treats but we can do our part in protecting the planet.”

Starting in lockdown was difficult for some, but Adam and Beca said they saw the positives.

They added: “Lockdown gave us the perfect opportunity, by not only giving us time to focus, but to create a great following on social media, engage with other businesses and make friends who helped to swap ideas and keep each other positive through difficult times.”

ADW Pet Supplies began in June 2020 during the first lockdown

ASW Pet Supplies also provide eco friendly items from bamboo bowls to sustainably made dog toys made from jute and hessian