More than 150 people have come together for an annual summer event at Lodge Hill.

The outdoor centre’s family SEND – special educational needs and disabilities – day, held last month, provided an opportunity for families with a SEND child or young person to enjoy a day relaxing in Lodge Hill’s 32-acre woodland site, near Pulborough, and to participate in the full range of outdoor activities on offer.

Organisers said it was apparent that, following the restrictions imposed throughout the Covid years, demand for the SEND day had increased significantly, with 160 family members taking part this year.

Activities on the day included high zip wire, circus skills, tunnelling, forest crafts and skills, sno-tubing, orienteering, a climbing tower, archery and a nature trail.

Lodge Hill’s inclusive facilities ensure all levels of ability can participate in every activity – see lodgehill.org.uk for more information.

Lisa May, CEO of Lodge Hill, said: “This annual event just keeps on growing. Its popularity proves beyond doubt how much families appreciate and enjoy visiting Lodge Hill.

“I am immensely proud of our Instructors and the Team who are always prepared to go above and beyond to ensure everyone can participate in the activities. As a proud Preferred Provider to West Sussex County Council, the trust looks forward to continued partnership development and to making the 2024 event even bigger and better”

1 . Lodge Hill summer SEND day Toasting marshmallows over the campfire at Lodge Hill's family SEND event Photo: Lodge Hill/Graham Franks

2 . Lodge Hill summer SEND day Youngsters had the opportunity to try tunnelling at the event Photo: Lodge Hill/Graham Franks