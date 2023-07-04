In what has been an annual day trip since 1948, dozens of military veterans were driven to Worthing today (Tuesday, July 4).

The tradition was originally known as London Taxi Benevolent Association for the War Disabled but has since been renamed Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, a winner of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

2023 is the charity's 75th anniversary and followed a successful trip to Normandy for the D-Day commemorations.

The ‘much-loved trip to the coast’ saw veterans from conflicts including WWII and Korea join volunteer London cab drivers and guests in the Pavilion Rooms in Worthing.

More than 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast and rendezvoused from 9am in South Holmwood, Surrey ‘to enjoy refreshments prepared by village residents’.

At 11am, the cabs drove in convoy down the A24 from Horsham towards Worthing. The cabs arrived on the promenade at midday.

Lunch was held in the Pavilion Rooms and the guest speaker was 102-year-old Mosquito Pilot Flt Lt (Retd) Colin Bell DFC. Also in attendance was the charity's patrons, Vice-Admiral Sir Adrian Johns, KCB, CBE, KStJ, DL and Lady (Suzie) Johns.

1 . Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Photo: S Robards

2 . Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Photo: S Robards

3 . Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Photo: S Robards

4 . Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Over 50 volunteer cab drivers picked up veterans from across London and the southeast for a day out at Worthing seafront on 4th July. Picture S Robards/Sussex World SR2307041 Photo: S Robards