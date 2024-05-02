London Gatwick catering strikes off after Unite secures shift allowance reinstatement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dispute was over dNata’s unilateral removal of a shift allowance for all staff last April, which resulted in workers receiving a pay cut of between £1,500 and £2,000.

This led to a decisive vote for strike action by more than 100 dNata workers and the announcement of strike action for April and May.

After strikes were postponed to allow for further talks, Unite secured the reinstatement of the shift allowance, with workers receiving full back pay as well as retaining a previously agreed night shift premium.

Strikes by dNata airline catering contractors at London Gatwick have been cancelled after Unite, the UK’s leading union, secured the reinstatement of their shift allowances. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at dNata have shown that when workers stick together, they win together. Unite never tolerates attacks on our members’ jobs, terms or conditions and I am pleased this dispute has been successfully resolved.”