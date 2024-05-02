London Gatwick catering strikes off after Unite secures shift allowance reinstatement
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dispute was over dNata’s unilateral removal of a shift allowance for all staff last April, which resulted in workers receiving a pay cut of between £1,500 and £2,000.
This led to a decisive vote for strike action by more than 100 dNata workers and the announcement of strike action for April and May.
After strikes were postponed to allow for further talks, Unite secured the reinstatement of the shift allowance, with workers receiving full back pay as well as retaining a previously agreed night shift premium.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at dNata have shown that when workers stick together, they win together. Unite never tolerates attacks on our members’ jobs, terms or conditions and I am pleased this dispute has been successfully resolved.”
Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “This result could not have been achieved without the hard work of Unite’s dNata workplace reps and shows the power of being in a union.”