Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 160 charities, including initiatives fighting social isolation, tackling disadvantage, and providing aid to vulnerable communities, have received vital funds through the Gatwick Airport Community Trust, the Gatwick Foundation Fund and the Vinci UK Foundation – totalling more than £510,000.

A further £210,000 was raised for London Gatwick’s official charity partners – Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH Charity), Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), and Gatwick TravelCare – as well as the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick staff also collectively pledged more than £33,000 – helped by the airport’s match-funding commitment - for charities close to their own hearts, through a variety of events, donations and sponsorships.

Local charities across Sussex and Surrey - including Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex - benefited from combined donations of more than £750,000 from London Gatwick during 2023 – the highest amount donated by the airport in a single year. Picture by Justin Lambert

Money raised has helped charities and projects such as:

– Purchasing life-saving blood, heated blankets, defibrillator pads and fuel for KSS.

– Supporting the Hurst Café run by 4theYouth in Horsham, West Sussex, enabling it to be open for young people after school to meet friends and engage with youth workers.

– Providing a Forest School Enrichment Programme for a primary school in a deprived area of Tunbridge Wells, through the Kent High Weald Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager, London Gatwick said: “It’s important to us that everyone who lives near London Gatwick – not just those that work here or use the airport – experience the positive effects of being close to one of the country’s most important transport hubs.

“So many charities and support organisations are experiencing a fall in income as well as rising operational costs. We’re pleased to be able to offer an essential lifeline through the Gatwick Foundation Fund, the Gatwick Airport Community Trust and the Vinci UK Foundation, as well as numerous staff initiatives and fundraising activities every year.”

Alex Redwood, head of corporate relations, Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex said: “2023 was the busiest year in our 35-year history. We responded to 3,328 incidents across our communities - a 3% year-on-year increase from 2022. Of these, 19 were at London Gatwick.

“We can only continue to save lives and innovate our service to meet greater demand for our lifesaving work with the support of long-term partners such as London Gatwick and finding new ways to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last six years, London Gatwick has raised over £200,000 for our charity, helping us respond to the nine emergency calls we receive every day, giving people the best chance of survival and keeping families together.”

Raquel Williams, fundraising officer, SASH Charity said: “London Gatwick’s contributions have been instrumental in creating meaningful experiences for all those we serve in our local community.

“A recent testament to this is the remarkable transformation of our chemotherapy suite, made possible through London Gatwick’s extraordinary fundraising efforts.

“What was once a clinical space has now been transformed into a serene haven, adorned with captivating murals that instil a sense of peace and serenity for patients receiving their treatment at East Surrey Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“London Gatwick’s generosity has also extended to providing reclining chairs for patients affected by cancer, helping to support patient care.

“The impact of London Gatwick’s contributions goes far beyond the material; it supports our community within Surrey and Sussex and makes a positive difference in the lives of those who require or work within our services.”

The airport’s fundraising initiatives are continuing this year, with a number of London Gatwick staff gearing up to complete upcoming challenges including the Mid Sussex Marathon and Run Gatwick, while 28 employees – including CEO Stewart Wingate – will be taking part in a charity bike ride from the airport to Vinci Concessions’ headquarters in Paris.

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use is currently undergoing detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.