London Gatwick firefighters climb 110 floors for charity
The firefighters, joined by members of KSS, ascended and descended the central staircase in London Gatwick’s South Terminal departure lounge to simulate climbing 110 floors of a high-rise building.
The participants completed the challenge carrying 23kg of full firefighting gear, including breathing apparatus.
Throughout the event, passengers were able to learn more about the causes and how the funds raised would make a difference, with donations still being accepted through the official fundraising page.
Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager, London Gatwick said: “We are incredibly proud of our firefighters for completing such a demanding challenge in support of these two remarkable charities.
“Both KSS and the Fire Fighters Charity provide vital, life-saving services to our community, and the funds raised will help ensure they can continue their invaluable work.”
KSS – one of the airport’s official charity partners – operates helicopters that provide rapid, life-saving response to more than 3,300 emergencies annually across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex.
Fire Fighters Charity supports both active and retired fire service personnel and their families, and provides face-to-face support at its three centres, most locally in Littlehampton.
This year a total of £250,000 was made available for worthy causes across the region through the Gatwick Airport Community Trust.
The London Gatwick Foundation Fund will also be making its third round of grant funding of £100,000 in November bringing the total in 2024 to £300,000.
London Gatwick supported the Surrey Heli Hike on August 10 and will sponsor the upcoming Sussex Heli Hike on October 5.
