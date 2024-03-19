London Gatwick seeks good causes from Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fund has £33,000 available across the area of benefit in Sussex and it is asking local groups which need support during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis to apply.

Each year, there are three rounds of grants, with £300,000 in total split equally between groups in parts of Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager at London Gatwick, said: “The acute cost-of-living crisis in the UK continues and we know grassroots organisations and voluntary projects are under increasing financial strain.

4TheYouth based in Horsham received £10,000 from last year's Foundation Fund.

“The London Gatwick Foundation Fund has supported hundreds of good causes over the years. We would like to urge local charities and community groups to apply for funding and allow us to help make a difference.

The London Gatwick Foundation Fund was set up in 2016 to award funding to local groups that work to fight social isolation and tackle disadvantage, raise aspirations and develop skills, improve health and wellbeing, and support children and young people. Funding is available to both new and existing projects.

Amongst the previous recipients of funding from last year’s Foundation Fund was 4TheYouth, in Horsham, which received £10,000.

The charity provides support and positive experiences for children and young people aged eight to 18 in the Horsham District and surrounding areas.

Sara Stevens, administration manager at 4TheYouth said: “Thanks to the generous £10,000 from the London Gatwick Foundation Fund we were able to allocate resources for staff hours to open our youth café in Horsham.

“The café offers young people a warm, safe space with food and drinks, while providing much needed access to trained youth workers – creating an environment where they can build trust with our positive role models.”

The deadline to apply for the London Gatwick Foundation Fund is May 3 in Sussex.