Long delays on busy Hastings main road this morning

People travelling to work and school faced long delays on Sedlescombe Road North due to a sewage problem

There was a one-way system with traffic lights close to the Harrow Lane roundabout. A tanker was in place pumping waste from a drain that looked to be located next to nearby houses. The incident coincided with the opening of the Queensway Gateway Road, further up Sedlescombe Road North, where traffic was reported to be flowing freely with no hold-ups.