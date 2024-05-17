The Star Inn, in Old Town, closed in April in anticipation of its ‘extensive’ refurbishment.

Customers were welcomed through the doors once again at the beginning of this month, and were able to enjoy the pub’s new ‘bright and better setting’, according to manager Charley Barrett.

The pub has introduced a new line of drinks, including cocktails and cask ales. Outdoor seating has also been added to the pub, just in time for summer.

Ms Barrett said: “The Star was dated, it needed freshening up to be a part of this amazing community and we’ve done just that!

“[We’re] not competing with other public houses but, like them, always offering a warm and friendly welcome.”

Despite its new makeover, Ms Barrett said it hasn’t changed ‘the feel of the place’.

1 . Look inside newly refurbished pub in Eastbourne The Star Inn Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Look inside newly refurbished pub in Eastbourne Inside the Star Inn Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Look inside newly refurbished pub in Eastbourne Inside the Star Inn Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673