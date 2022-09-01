Look inside the most expensive property in the market in the Chichester area

The stunning property known as Rymans is a magnificent Grade I listed building, boasting seven reception rooms and sits within 15 acres. It is on sale with Knight Frank - Country Department Sales and is listed on Zoopla for a guide price of £3,950,000. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The property, off Appledram Lane, has 12 bedrooms, six bathrooms and stunning gardens which have been beautifully maintained and nurtured over many years which also includes an area of woodland and a kitchen garden with three greenhouses.

Inside, the property has a majestic dining area with dramatic wooden beams and a large fireplace. It is is also adorned with original features such as the opulent doors and windows.

There is a bright and colourful kitchen with a lacanche oven and the home is brimming with period features including beams, stone window recesses.The property also has two additional cottages. The first known as 'Rymans Cottage' has a hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, three bedrooms, bathroom and large private garden. The second, known as 'The Old Stables' has a hall, sitting room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and garden.

