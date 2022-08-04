Look inside this outstanding 12 bedroom15th Century Grade 1 listed building

A stunning property with 15 acres, seven reception rooms and outbuilding is for sale on Zoopla. The estate is known as Rymans, and is a magnificent Grade I listed building which was described as 'a delightful small 15th century manor house' by Sir Nikolaus Pevsner.The gardens are absolutely spectacular and have been beautifully maintained and nurtured over many years. To the south of the house is a parterre with low box hedging, roses and lavender, a central armillary sphere by David Harber and the lovely pentice providing a peaceful sitting area. Stone steps lead down to a charming walled garden beyond within which lie two polygonal lily ponds linked by a canal. There is a further covered seating area to one side and an area of beautiful shrubs and conifers.A gate leads from the parterre garden to the west of the house which features a magnificent mature holm oak tree. There is a stone paved terrace, ideal for al fresco dining, an area of lawn and the borders display an array of spring bulbs.To the north is a part walled garden with covered sitting area to one end and raised summer house to the other, displaying beautiful trees and shrubs with well stocked surrounding beds. A wrought iron gate leads into another fabulous walled garden interspersed with a stunning array of specimen trees and shrubs, a lovely walkway lined with roses and tulips and a parterre with dovecote.A further gate leads to the fine poplar avenue which is flanked by pasture on either side. There is also an area of woodland and kitchen garden with 3 greenhouses.There are two excellent cottages at Rymans, as follows: 'Rymans Cottage' – approached via its own gravel driveway off the lane this comprises: Hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, three bedrooms, bathroom and large private garden.'The Old Stables' – approached off the main driveway, this was converted by the current owners and comprises: Hall, sitting room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and garden.An attractive brick and tiled garage with separate tool shed and loft over, lieson the left-hand side of the driveway and there is a detached brick building containing three stores to the rear of the kitchen wing. In addition, there are two further integral stores (one housing the oil tank) and the boiler room at this end of the house.Chichester 2.8 miles, Goodwood 4.7 miles, Portsmouth 16.2 miles, Southampton Airport 31.8 miles, London 68 miles (All distances are approximate).Rymans is situated about 3 miles to the south west of Chichester city centre, off Appledram Lane. It occupies a delightful secluded setting and the house is well positioned within its own stunning gardens and grounds. It is beautifully located close to some of the prettiest countryside and coastline in West Sussex and yet within easy reach of Chichester, Goodwood and a number of local schools including Oakwood and Westbourne House.