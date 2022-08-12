Looking back at hosepipe ban ten years later - How we covered the 2012 drought

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in 2012 Sussex was also facing a hosepipe ban, much as it is today, as South East Water restrictions for parts of Sussex came into force today (Friday August 12).

More than ten years later, we take a look at how our Sussex titles covered the hosepipe ban from 2012.

In March the Shoreham Advertiser announced the ban would come into force on April 5 in order to ‘safeguard supplies for the summer’. South East Water followed suit following an unusually dry winter.

Shoreham Advertiser March 2012

In the same month the Midhurst and Petworth Observer carried a photo of the dried up bed of the River Lavant as well as speaking to businesses and organisations due to be affected. Meanwhile the Hastings Observer showed the impact the dry weather had on its main reservoir at Bewl Water.

As the hosepipe ban was implemented, the Middy spoke to a business owner criticising South East Water for taking weeks to fix a leak.

The Chichester Observer covered a councillor’s comments suggesting people should share showers to save water.

Meanwhile the Sussex Express reported that an MP’s idea to help save water was being considered by Southern Water.

Midhurst and Petworth Observer March 2012

Although a hosepipe ban remained in force, things took a twist as the county was battered by severe weather including flooding as the County Times reported in May.

The Bexhill Observer reported an initiative where free toothbrush timers were being offered to help customers save water.

As the wetter weather continued into June, the Hastings Observer reported how the hosepipe ban would remain in place.

Finally after months of restrictions it was announced Southern Water would be lifting its ban, as reported by the Worthing Herald and others.

Hastings Observer March 2012

But South East Water did not initially follow suit as the Battle Observer reported.

But weeks later the company did also announce the lifting of restrictions, highlighted here in the Eastbourne Gazette.

Send in your photos and memories of the drought in 2012 and 1976’s heatwave to either [email protected] or [email protected]

Mid Sussex Times April 2012

Chichester Observer April 2012

Sussex Express April 2012

County Times May 2012

Bexhill Observer May 2012

Hastings Observer June 2012

Worthing Herald June 2012

Battle Observer June 2012