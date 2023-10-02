Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex appoints three new Deputy Lieutenants for the county

​The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, has announced the appointment of three new Deputy Lieutenants for the county.

Mrs Marilyn Le Feuvre, Commodore Michael Mansergh, CBE, and Mrs Oliva Pinkney, CBE, QPM, to serve as Deputy Lieutenants for West Sussex.

which currently has 26 Deputy Lieutenants, although the Lord-Lieutenant is allowed to appoint 52 based on the county's population of 882,700.

Marilyn Le Feuvre was born in Rusape, Zimbabwe, and became a British Red Cross volunteer at the age of 11. She was employed by the University of Zimbabwe as a research midwife before moving to Crawley Hospital in 1990.

Marilyn then completed her BSc (Honours) Podiatry degree at the University of Brighton in 2000 and continued her community engagement by co-founding the Crawley Black History Foundation (2000-2015) and also co-founding DIVERSECrawley in 2017, which she still chairs.

In 2021 Crawley Borough Council recognised her 25 years of community service, including setting up food parcel distribution with her Gatwick Seventh Day Adventist Church members, by giving her the Crawley Community Volunteer Award. Marilyn continues to collaborate with many local organisations and groups such as Crawley Interfaith Network, Ugandan Association, Gambian Association, Tamil Group, GHU and NHS Retirement Fellowship. She is currently a trustee of the Longley Trust, Crawley Community Action and Crawley Museum.

After being widowed, Marilyn recently became engaged to Peter Mansfield-Clark, MBE. She has two children, Charlene and Marlon, and six grandchildren, and she enjoys reading and travelling.

Mike Mansergh and his family have lived near Arundel for more than 23 years. A 37-year career in the Royal Navy preceded eight years as strategic engagement director for Lockheed Martin UK.

He retired in 2022 to pursue locally-based voluntary work, including involvement as a trustee with the charities Sanctuary in Chichester, supporting integration of refugees into the local community, and The Shipwrecked Mariners based in Chichester, providing help nationally to former merchant seamen, fishermen and their dependents.

During his naval career he served in a range of ships, including the Royal Yacht Britannia. He had the privilege to command HMS Boxer, HMS Cumberland and the aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal, as well as the Portsmouth Flotilla and Maritime Warfare School, retiring from the Royal Navy as a Commodore in 2014.

He is an Honorary Liveryman of the Coachmakers and Coach Harness Makers, Freeman of the Shipwrights’ livery company, Younger Brother of Trinity House and vice-chair of governors at Walberton CE Primary School.

Enjoying running in the South Downs, fly fishing and volunteering in local woodland management, he is married to Julia with two grown-up daughters and two springer spaniels.

Olivia Pinkney’s career has been in policing, most recently as Chief Constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Prior to this, she served in Sussex Police from 2009 until 2016, as Assistant and Deputy Chief Constable. This year, Olivia was made a CBE for services to policing.

Olivia currently supervises in criminology at the University of Cambridge, supports the UK College of Policing, and advises both the Police Foundation and Howard League.

Moving to West Sussex to join Sussex Police, she and her husband Julian have raised and educated their son in the county and live in Bury, north of Arundel. Olivia’s police work provided her the opportunity to work with many great local services, charities, organisations and individuals, and she continues to support in whatever ways she can.