Lorry driver jailed after Chichester crash left three people with life-changing injuries

A dangerous lorry driver who crashed into other vehicles at high speed in Chichester has been jailed.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Kuljinder Singh was driving a Mercedes HGV and failed to brake for traffic on the A27.

"He was recorded crashing into the rear of a van at more than 50mph, and was still accelerating at the moment of impact.

"He left three people with life-changing serious injuries.

“‘The driver of that HGV has destroyed my life,’ one victim said.

"Singh, 45, of Ennis Square, Redcar, North Yorkshire, was arrested and charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"He admitted the charges and at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 October he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

"He was disqualified from driving for one year and 11 months.

"The court was told how the incident happened at abut 4.15pm on August 8, 2022, on the dual carriageway eastbound between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts.

"Footage from inside his lorry showed Singh failing to notice stationary traffic ahead of him in lane one.

"He accelerated to more than 50mph at impact, causing a collision with three other vehicles which left one car overturned on its roof.

"The victim in the overturned car continues to suffer from life-changing injuries.

"Two men who were in the van immediately in front of the lorry also continues to suffer the life-changing impact of the crash.

"One said: ‘This has changed my life in every way, I now live with the lasting trauma of what happened.

“’I remember waking up in the front passenger seat, I had previously been unconscious. The reason I awoke was because I was choking on my own blood.

“’I turned to my work colleague. I had no idea if he was alive or dead.

“’I believe this collision was avoidable, I cannot understand what the driver of a HGV has crashed into us, causing multiple vehicles to be destroyed and causing me to sustain life-changing injuries.’

“The driver of the van added: ‘I am frustrated that the driver has never explained personally why or how the collision occurred.’

“The collision was investigated by Sussex Police. There was no evidence Singh had been using a mobile phone while driving, and he was not intoxicated.”

Sergeant Mark Farrow from the Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a highly distressing collision which highlights the devastating impact dangerous driving has.

“All drivers need to be alert at the wheel, especially lorry drivers who pose a greater risk of harm to other road users.

“It is a miracle that no one was killed on the road that day, and Singh’s driving fell far below the standard of a competent driver.

“This case should be a warning to all drivers about road safety.

"We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads and will serve a significant custodial sentence.”