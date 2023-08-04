A supermarket floor was left covered in broken eggs this week after a waste collection lorry collided with the outside wall.

The incident took place at Jempsons supermarket in Peasmarsh on Monday morning. Cally Luckhurst, from Jempsons PR office, said: “On Monday 31st July at approximately 7.30am, a Biffa Waste Lorry collecting waste accidently hit the external outside wall of Jempson’s Supermarket in Peasmarsh. This occurred in our Goods Inwards yard, resulting in a small section of the building being damaged externally.

No one was injured. Our colleagues reacted immediately, sealing the affected area off. The store continued trading as normal.