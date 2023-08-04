BREAKING
Lorry hits Hastings area supermarket

A supermarket floor was left covered in broken eggs this week after a waste collection lorry collided with the outside wall.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

The incident took place at Jempsons supermarket in Peasmarsh on Monday morning. Cally Luckhurst, from Jempsons PR office, said: “On Monday 31st July at approximately 7.30am, a Biffa Waste Lorry collecting waste accidently hit the external outside wall of Jempson’s Supermarket in Peasmarsh. This occurred in our Goods Inwards yard, resulting in a small section of the building being damaged externally.

No one was injured. Our colleagues reacted immediately, sealing the affected area off. The store continued trading as normal.

Our building contractors were on site shortly afterwards to inspect the damage and to ensure there was no further danger to customers or colleagues. Remedial works will commence shortly. The Supermarket and Petrol Station continue to be open.”

