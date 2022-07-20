Lorry stuck under bridge in Barnham causes delays

The first reports of the accident came through after midday, with Southern Rail tweeting about the incident at 12.28pm.

A spokesperson said passengers could expect service disruption: ‘including late notice delays or cancellation.’

Since the affected bridge contains a railway line, all services to and from the station were blocked as service engineers checked the bridge’s infrastructure.

Lorry stuck under Barhnam bridge. Photo: Adam Cecil

Rail replacement buses were set up and Southern Rail passengers were told their tickets would be valid on stagecoach 700 services between Brighton, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester and Portsmouth, as well as the Brighton and Hove bus service between Brighton, Hove and Shoreham-by-sea.

The lorry was removed by 12.51pm today and, with the structural integrity of the bridge reaffirmed, trains resumed service from Barnham at 1.18pm.

