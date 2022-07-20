Lorry stuck under bridge in Barnham causes delays

A lorry stuck under a bridge in Barnham caused traffic delays and railway disruptions earlier this afternoon (July 20).

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:18 pm

The first reports of the accident came through after midday, with Southern Rail tweeting about the incident at 12.28pm.

A spokesperson said passengers could expect service disruption: ‘including late notice delays or cancellation.’

Since the affected bridge contains a railway line, all services to and from the station were blocked as service engineers checked the bridge’s infrastructure.

Lorry stuck under Barhnam bridge. Photo: Adam Cecil

Rail replacement buses were set up and Southern Rail passengers were told their tickets would be valid on stagecoach 700 services between Brighton, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester and Portsmouth, as well as the Brighton and Hove bus service between Brighton, Hove and Shoreham-by-sea.

The lorry was removed by 12.51pm today and, with the structural integrity of the bridge reaffirmed, trains resumed service from Barnham at 1.18pm.

For more live updates on travel across the south, visit Southernrailway.com.

