Lots of fun for dogs and humans at the RSPCA Brighton fun day and dog show this Sunday

The fun day and dog show will be held from 10.30am until 4.30pM on the playing field next to the animal centre in Braypool Lane, Patcham, on Sunday (June 19).

There will be plenty of stalls, games, a prize draw, cakes and refreshments as well as lots of fun things for dogs, including bobbing for tennis balls and hay bale hurdling.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Eden, the RSPCA Sussex Brighton & East Grinstead branch manager, said: “The fun dog show features a Dogs 'n' Dads class for Father’s Day for dogs and their human dads as well as classes like the best golden oldie an the best rescue and there is a class for the best trick.

Nigel the dog is helping to promote the RSPCA fun day and dog show

“The fun day is our big fundraiser of the year so we are really hoping it will be a success.”

Entry to the fun day is by donation, parking is free.

Find out more about the work the team do at the RSPCA and how your donations help at RSPCA Sussex, Brighton & East Grinstead – RSPCA Shelter for animals (rspca-brighton.org.uk)

Dogs at the fun day will be able to bob for tennis balls

There will be plenty of fun for dogs at the RSPCA Brighton fun day and dog show