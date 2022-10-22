Jodie Kidd and Jess Webb at Goodwood

The 17-year-old from Emsworth raises funds to help combat Huntington’s disease after losing her uncle and grandad to it. She has already raised £32k.

Last week viewers of BBC TV’s The One Show saw how supermodel Jodie Kidd surprised Jess at Goodwood Revival with a ‘One Big Thank You’ – a feature the programme devotes to people who have done something really special.

Jodie roped Jess into helping her with some filming at Revival – not realising Jodie was really there to film her! She was taken to a big screen where her One Big Thank You was shown to her – and it included tributes to her from singer and former One Direction heartthrob Louis Tomlinson and One Show presenter and BBC football pundit Jermaine Jenas.

Jess with boyfriend Elliot Wright after her One Big Thank You surprise

She was stunned and delighted at the surprise, which her boyfriend Elliot Wright and her family were all in on.

Jess said: “Because of the devastating impact HD has had on my family, I have been fundraising since I was 10.

"I began with sponsored events and these have developed into a dinner dance (raised £6,500), charity ball (£5,300), skydive (£2200) and a supercar track day at Goodwood (£9.650), to name a few.

“These have all been amazing for awareness, which in my opinion is just as important as funds.

"HD has the highest suicide rates of all neurodegenerative diseases and I believe the more people who know about it, hopefully, the more who can fundraise and help those affected.

"Due to my efforts, I’ve won awards, including the Diana Award (the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for social action or humanitarian work).

"I’ve been invited for many radio interviews and been in the Observer many times. I’ve been on BBC South Today and was on The One Show for The One Big Thank You last week.

"I’m very humbled to be recognised. It all raises awareness of Huntington's disease and other people’s stories are so inspiring. The One Big Thank You was an incredible surprise. I met lovely people and was so grateful for everyone's kind words and support.

"I even got a ride around Goodwood Motor Circuit in a GT40 at Revival, which I’ll never forget.

"My next event is a Charity Gala at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth, on March 18 which will be an evening to remember with a two-course meal and music from The Dance Fillerz plus a raffle and auction.

"I’m looking for vouchers or gifts, small or large, which could be raffled or auctioned.”

