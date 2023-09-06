Love at first sight for Rustington couple celebrating 65th wedding anniversary
Clive Hall, 89, and his wife Eileen, 86, toasted their anniversary on August 20 at Care UK’s Darlington Court, in The Leas off Station Road, where they both live.
They met in Exeter and said it was love at first sight. They became pen pals, as Clive was serving in the Royal Navy. An electrician, he was stationed on the Royal Yacht Britannia during his service.
Despite Clive being away on duty a lot, the couple were soon making plans to marry in Exeter on August 20, 1958. Eileen stunned friends and family with her black and white dress.
Clive recalled: "It was a lovely sunny day for the wedding. My friends from the Navy attended. It was not a very big wedding but it was great fun.”
Eileen and Clive have two children, Tim and Andrew, and two grandchildren.
To celebrate their blue sapphire milestone, the team at Darlington Court decorated the lounge with balloons and banners, and the head chef prepared a three-course meal for the couple to enjoy with their family.
Nikki Burke, home manager, said: “We were all honoured to be celebrating such a momentous anniversary with Eileen and Clive, and many other residents were thrilled to reminisce with them about their own wedding days.
"Despite spending large periods of time apart early in their marriage, they truly are inseparable now and we can all learn a thing or two from their long-lasting marriage. Happy anniversary, Eileen and Clive!”