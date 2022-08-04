Love Local Arts in Littlehampton: See 9 pictures of music and dancing in Littlehampton High Street

Love Local Arts in Littlehampton brought music and dancing to Littlehampton High Street for its weekly summer event.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:32 pm

Mark Lake from Bognor Regis ran a ukulele workshop and Straikes Vinyl Records had a stall where people could browse a huge range of albums. Audience interaction included a silent disco, where people could dance while listening to music on headphones. Visit Littlehampton High Street every Wednesday until August 24 for more free family-friendly events.

Pictures from last week: Love Local Arts in Littlehampton: Puppet performance in Littlehampton High Street draws a crowd

Mark Lake from Bognor Regis, right, ran a ukulele workshop

Photo: S Robards SR2208031

Dancing to music on headphones at the silent disco

Photo: S Robards SR2208031

OutSingCancer, the choir from Angmering-based charity Cancer United

Photo: S Robards SR2208031

The Straikes Vinyl Records stall

Photo: S Robards SR2208031

