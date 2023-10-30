Loving staff hold musical dementia afternoon tea event at Haywards Heath care home

She said: “The staff at Goldbridge are so loving and attentive, it was so touching to see them interacting with the residents and the way the residents react to them.”

She said: “Professional pianist Charmaine Gemmell, entertained us all afternoon with gentle melodies and good old-fashioned sing along songs, with the staff and I leading the humming, dancing and singing. Two gentlemen residents joined in happily with the singing as the lyrics came back to them and one of the ladies got up and performed a lovely dance. Music really is magic and it touches the depth of our souls, helping stir memories and reminiscing.”