BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Loving staff hold musical dementia afternoon tea event at Haywards Heath care home

Staff at Goldbridge Care Home in Haywards Heath recently held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:42 GMT

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield attended and called the evening ‘wonderful’, saying: “I had the best time.”

She said: “The staff at Goldbridge are so loving and attentive, it was so touching to see them interacting with the residents and the way the residents react to them.”

The mayor said the party offered residents a buffet of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes and tea.

She said: “Professional pianist Charmaine Gemmell, entertained us all afternoon with gentle melodies and good old-fashioned sing along songs, with the staff and I leading the humming, dancing and singing. Two gentlemen residents joined in happily with the singing as the lyrics came back to them and one of the ladies got up and performed a lovely dance. Music really is magic and it touches the depth of our souls, helping stir memories and reminiscing.”

Mrs Inglesfield thanked the staff, residents and families.

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents

1. Goldbridge Care Home

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents

2. Goldbridge Care Home

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents

3. Goldbridge Care Home

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents

4. Goldbridge Care Home

Goldbridge Care Home staff held a musical dementia afternoon tea event for residents Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Haywards Heath