Low water pressure reported in Bognor Regis and Barnham: service restored by 9am

Low water pressure has been reported in Bognor Regis and Barnham this morning (January 29), but a spokesperson for Portsmouth Water, which supplies the area, says service will be restored “within the hour.”
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 12:10 GMT
The issue was first confirmed earlier this morning, when a spokesperson Tweeted: “We're aware of some customers in #BognorRegis #Eastergate #Westergate #Barnham #Middleton #Flansham experiencing a loss of supply or low water pressure this morning. We have a technician en route to investigate the cause, and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible.”

At 8.44am, A Portsmouth Water spokesperson wrote: “water pressure should be returning to normal within the hour! Thanks for bearing with us this morning.”

Service was returned to normal by 9am, a Portsmouth Water spokesperson said.

