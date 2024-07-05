Lowest voter turnout in Chichester since 2001, according to latest figures

The count continues in Chichester.

With the general election count in full swing, voter turnout in Chichester has been revealed – and it’s the lowest it’s been in over 20 years.

52,093 votes were cast in the West Sussex constituency during this year’s election, according to the count, equating to a 66.47 per cent turn out: the lowest in several years.

It’s the lowest turn out has been since the 2001 election, which saw just 63.8 per cent of voters turn out to the ballots, and a marked down turn on the 2019 turnout, where 71.6 per cent of voters took part, and the Conservative party took 57.8 per cent of the vote.

The new figures come some time after Chichester’s constituency boundaries were re-drawn to absorb parts of what were once Bognor Regis, while losing Midhurst.