Loxwood Dog Show raises £8000 with record crowds

Held on Saturday, June 4,

June 9:“The best village Fete I have ever been to. Normally I only stay for half an hour or so , but I stayed for most of the day at The Loxwood Fete, as there was something entertaining happening all day” This was a comment made to one of the Fete committee members on the day of the Fete.

The Loxwood Village Fete and Fun Dog Show raised more than £8,000 which will be donated to many local good causes. There were record crowds with people coming throughout the day even though the weather was not too good to begin with. The Dog Show was one of the highlights this year due to record number of entries.

For the first time in the history of the Fete we totally sold out of drink at the bar as well as every single burger from the BBQ.

The entertainment and demonstrations were highly commented on and visitors enjoyed the variety of the stalls.

The Committee would like to thank all the Sponsors, Advertisers, Helpers, Stall holders and everyone that kindly donated to the Tombola and the Grand Draw.

The Loxwood Village Fete and Fun Dog Show is such an integral part of Village life but is only a success if everyone in the Village supports the Day. And YOU DID. THANK YOU.

Next year’s Fete will be held on Saturday 3rd June.