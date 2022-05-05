Loxwood School walk for former teacher with motor neurone disease

Four members of staff took part in the Surrey Three Peaks Challenge, walking more than 22 miles across Leith Hill, Holmbury Hill and Box Hill.

They were met by Lindsay at the finish line after raising more than £3,000 for the charity.

Following this, the children at Loxwood took part in a whole-school event, Walk a Mile for Mrs Webber.

Loxwood School 'Walk for Mrs Webber' to fundraise for MNDA

The infant children each walked a mile and the junior children took on a distance of their choice, some reaching seven miles before the end of the afternoon.

This event has so far raised a further £1,500.

The fundraising total of more than £4,500 has surpassed the school’s initial ambition to raise £1,500.

Jennie Swan, learning mentor, said: “The response and support from the community has been astounding.

“Lindsay was such an inspiration to so many children during her time at Loxwood. We are so proud to have been able to do this for her and MND Association who support her and her family.”

MNDA improve care and provide support for people and families affected by motor neurone disease.

It is a membership organisation with more than 10,000 members forming a powerful network that provides information and support.

