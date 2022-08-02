Loxwood Village Fete and Fun Dog Show Committee call for treasurer for show

HOR 080607 Alfold and Loxwood Fete. L to R Catia Paguerani 10, Molly Crookshank 11 and Tim Spillman. DM MAYOAK0003466621

In a statement the Committee said: “This year’s Village Fete and Fun Dog Show held at North Hall on June 4 was a resounding success, with much bigger crowds, many more entries to the Fun Dog Show and many more attractions. This resulted in an amazing profit overall of approximately £8,000.

"To ensure we are in a position to organise next year’s Fete, we desperately need to find somebody who will act as our Treasurer, which will involve keeping accounts, organising floats and accounting for the monies taken on Fete day.

"Guidance will be given to any person who feels they can help the Village by acting in this capacity. The majority of the work will obviously take place around Fete day.

“If you feel you can be of assistance or would like to just have a chat about what is involved, please contact Graham Moore by email [email protected] or telephone 01403 751722.

“The monies from this year’s fete have now been distributed to all the worthy local causes who applied for some funding.

"The list of recipients is as follows:-

Loxwood North Hall, Loxwood and Alfold Churches, Loxwood Community Gardens Initiative, The North Singers, Loxwood Primary School, The Wey and Arun Canal, The Renegades, St Catherine’s Hospice and the ABC Animal Sanctuary."