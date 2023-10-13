Lucky Sussex father of two wins £2 million Devon cottage and £100,000 cash for just £25

A lucky dad of two has won the keys to a beautifully renovated cottage in Devon worth over £2,000,000 – as well as £100,000 in cash - as part of a campaign that raised £1,700,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support - the charity that supported his late father.

Simon Williams, 41 has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw - a five-bedroom property set amidst enchanting woodland that borders Dartmoor National Park.

The house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. Simon is free to either live in the incredible house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If Simon decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long term monthly rental value of almost £3,000 per month.

Simon, whose £2,000,000 winning entry came from his £25 monthly Omaze subscription - has been working as an aircraft engineer for 23-years.

Simon, originally from Kent, has lived in his current three-bedroom house in Sussex for 15-years. He has two daughters aged 11 and 13.

When Omaze first called Simon to tell him he’d scooped a prize he almost didn’t pick up as he thought it was a nuisance cold caller.

A gobsmacked Simon said: “I got a call at work from a number I didn’t recognise, I’d been getting nuisance spam calls all day trying to sell me something and was at my wits end so I nearly didn’t answer - but I’m very glad I decided to pick up now!

“When I found out I’d actually won the house I was in sheer disbelief, I got home and opened a bottle of fizz to celebrate but could only manage one glass before I had to go to bed, it was the most surreal evening of my life so I needed a lie down after all that!

“I was meant to go out for dinner with friends that evening, but had to cancel at the last minute so I could meet the Omaze team and find out exactly what I’d won - as much as I love my pals, it was well worth missing a Wagamamas to win a £2 million house! I’ll make it up to them with a meal at my new house when they come and stay.”

Speaking about his new house Simon said:“The house itself is unbelievable, even better in real life. I’m not sure what I’m going to do long-term yet - but I’m definitely bringing the family here for a holiday so we can all enjoy it. Having my own place in Devon and being able to bring my family here, like my father did with me, is incredibly special, he’d have loved his place.

