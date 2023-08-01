‘Lucky to be alive’ Eastbourne district resident to walk 50 miles for charity

An East Dean resident who was told that he is ‘lucky to be alive’ is set to walk 50 miles in aid of a charity.

On March 9, John Wilton, aged 81, was transferred from Eastbourne District General Hopsital to St Thomas' Hospital in London.

He needed an urgent heart operation and his surgeon later told him he was lucky to be alive and had to learn to walk again.

Five months on and John is now walking 50 miles for a charity very close to his heart.

John is walking one mile a day and raising money for the Rotary International effort to help eradicate polio. Picture: Contributed

He is walking one mile a day and raising money for the Rotary International effort to help eradicate polio.

John is an experienced Rotarian and the three days of his walk will be October, 20, 21 and 22.

John said: "I may be 81 but I feel incredibly well. I'm a very proactive person and want to do something very positive.

"I live in East Dean and walking from Sheppard's in the village to the Cricket Club and back is one mile. That's my starting point.

"I have started already in case there is a bad weather day or I don't feel like doing it.

"But come rain or shine, by October 24, I will have walked 50 miles - and I am urging others to support me too.

"Polio eradication is a wonderful cause, and that is where every penny I raise will go."

John and wife Liz are both members of Eastbourne AM Rotary Club. John is a former District Governor and schoolmaster at St Andrew's School.

He is highly regarded for his fundraising in the past and he isn't ready to stop just yet.

In 1981, John took part in the Ten Marathon Walk - 10 marathons in 10 days - raising £2,000 for charity.

In 1986, John was part of the Eastbourne Run for Africa which raised £23,600.

And in 1994, he joined celebrities including cricketer Graham Gooch and athlete Daley Thompson for the Daily Mail Walk. John raised £13,000.

John said: "After my operation, I had to learn to walk again, first with a wheelchair, then a pusher, then with two sticks, then one, and then unaided.