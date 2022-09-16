Luke James Williams and Rosie Saffron unite for Brighton gig

“I've been blessed with support from BBC Introducing and BBC 6 Music. In 2019, 'Still In Bed' from my Drove EP was made a 6 Music Recommends 'Track Of The Week' by DJ Tom Robinson who later named it his 'Track Of The Year So Far' in the July. I've been really blown away by the response to my debut album release.

“Up until now, I've been lucky to support the likes of Mark Chadwick (The Levellers), Wayne Hussey (The Mission) and Megson as well as complete various tours as part of a shared bill but these are my first headline dates and I'm really excited to be returning to Brighton which is one of my favourite places in the world. I'll be playing The Folklore Rooms on Thursday 22nd September and I'll be joined by the fantastic local artist Rosie Saffron who is currently studying at BIMM. Rosie has one of those voices that really stops you in your tracks; the moment I heard her voice I sent her a message and asked if she'd like to join me at my gig and thankfully she said yes! She's a brilliant singer-songwriter who is influenced by the likes of First Aid Kit, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver.