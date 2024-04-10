Lydfords Spring Fair brings the community together
Lydfords hosted a variety of activities throughout the afternoon, including a barbecue, tombola stall, games and an Easter Hunt, Classic Bike Display, fresh cakes and Music which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.
Staff at Lydfords made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as burgers, hotdogs, cakes plus tea and coffee, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!
Resident, Shirley, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Rikki Gene-Bury, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Lydfords are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”